Meticulously maintained and move-in ready...just unpack and experience the numerous amenities the highly sought after Carrington Ridge community offers. This two story, two+ bathroom townhome has been recently painted throughout...even the kitchen cabinets are freshly painted! Plus, Samsung stainless steel appliances, new light fixtures and ceiling fans have been added within the past year. The private fenced-in backyard includes a large covered porch, perfect for dining outside or just relaxing. Be sure to check out the one car detached garage with extra space for your water toys. Enjoy the convenience of being steps from the neighborhood pool, outdoor recreation center and playground. Or, since you are only minutes away, check out Latta Plantation, Mountain Island Lake, Birkdale Village and Blythe Landing on Lake Norman. Your search is now over!
2 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $257,000
