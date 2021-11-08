2 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $260,000

MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED. *Seller will review offers 11/07. Decision on 11/08.* Super cute 2 bedroom townhome in immaculate condition in popular Vermillion! Wide plank floors on the main level, granite & stainless steel appliances in the kitchen & ceiling fans in the bedrooms are just some of the upgrades. With an open main level floor plan, flexible space on the lower level & a spacious master suite, this townhouse feels like a home! Upstairs has a spacious primary bedroom suite with two closets and a big secondary bedroom and full bathroom. Upstairs laundry makes this unit ultra convenient. This home has a basement flex space that would be perfect for a home office, workout room, or additional bonus room. All appliances, including refrigerator, washer and dryer, convey with the property. Enjoy the Vermillion neighborhood pool or walk two blocks to meet friends at nearby Harvey's Bar and Grill. Conveniently located minutes from I-77, shopping, dining, Birkdale Village and more.