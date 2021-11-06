VACANT! Welcome home to your precious house on the corner in the highly sought after community of Vermillion. Just a short walk from the center of the neighborhood's own restaurant, Harvey's, this charming home is well-appointed and move-in ready. The main level has a spacious open floor plan. On this level, a living, dining, and gorgeous kitchen area, as well as a powder room. From the living room, there is access to the private, fenced patio. On the second level, you will find two very spacious bedrooms, with plenty of closet space. Additionally, there is a large shared bathroom, and a second-floor laundry area. This gem is move-in ready, and you are sure to love it! Stop by today, and don't miss a chance to call it your own!
2 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $289,900
