2 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $325,000

!!! LARGE SPACIOUS HOME Has THREE BEDROOMS + HUGE BONUS RM !!! BEAUTIFUL Contemporary home in HUNTERSVILLE SITUATED on Large 3/4 acre site with NO HOA DUES & NOT in a Neighborhood !!! Updates include: Roof 2017, Heating & Air 2013 / THIS HOME HAS THREE FIREPLACES, Master Bedroom, 2-Story Great Rm & Basement !!! Split bdrm design - Main level has Master Bdrm & Bdrm #2 are on opposite sides of the home / Master Bdrm has glass doors to rear deck + Master bath with plenty of closet space / Upstairs consist of the 3rd Bedroom & it’s own Full Bathroom + HUGE Bonus Room overlooking Great Rm below / Main level has HUGE Sunken Great Rm & Real Brick Fireplace + dual sets of glass doors to Large Deck overlooking Heavily wooded mountain-like setting backyard = Great Privacy !!!! Spacious Basement has 4th Full Bath, Den area has Fireplace & glass doors to backyard + Enclosed Garage for Storage area & several closets + walk-in door. Septic System permit from the 1970’s is recognized as 2 bedrooms.