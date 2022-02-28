END UNIT TOWNHOME WITH GARAGE and updates galore will absolutely stun you. It is the perfect location just a short walk to Birkdale Village which offers upscale dining, shopping, theatre, spa facilities, banking and entertainment. New hardwood luxury vinyl flooring through the main level, fresh neutral paint throughout, light filled rooms & beautifully decorated. So many upgrades to include: complete kitchen remodel 2020 including, granite, back-splash, cabinets and appliances; light fixtures; all toilets replaced in 2021; all bathroom cabinets replaced with either granite or quartz 2021, door knobs and hardware and so much more! The owner's suite is huge with an office nook, huge walk-in closet, updated bath and sparkly clean. The laundry is located just between the upper bedrooms for super convenience. One-car attached garage & patio is just outside of the kitchen with mature landscape for privacy. The location simply can't be beat!
2 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $335,000
