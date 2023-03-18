Absolutely STUNNING home with no HOA in the heart of Huntersville! The spectacular 2499sqft second living area was professionally added in 2020 by a licensed GC and the owner spared no expense - Beautiful cabinetry, counters, and flooring. Enjoy entertaining in the gorgeous kitchen and living room. Relax in the custom Sauna and soaking tub or luxurious Primary Suite with a closet everyone would dream of. This room opens out to a screened porch and the huge deck. All utilities included except cable/internet.