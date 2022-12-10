 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $440,000

Enjoy life in this beautiful active adult Epcon community! One story living w/ stunning curb appeal & covered front porch! Open foyer leads to spacious home w/ gorgeous hardwoods & tons of natural light throughout. Great room features tray ceiling, fireplace, oversized windows overlooking courtyard, & peaceful sitting room! Kitchen includes granite countertops, ample cabinet space, breakfast bar, pantry, & stainless-steel appliances! Sunny dining area perfect for hosting gatherings. Owners' suite w/ tray ceiling & huge walk-in closet! En-suite bathroom w/ dual vanity & tiled walk-in shower. Spacious secondary bedroom, bathroom, & laundry room complete the home. Beautiful courtyard w/ patio perfect for relaxing, grilling, & entertaining! Great Huntersville location close to schools, shopping, restaurants, & parks! Property is listed as a single-family residence but deeded as a condo.

