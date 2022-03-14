 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $450,000

Like new, desirable one story home in the intimate community of The Courtyards of Huntersville. Pre-finished hardwoods in the family room and hallways. Beautiful cherry staggered kitchen cabinetry with upgraded granite countertops, tile backsplash and upgraded stainless steel appliances including a double oven, built in microwave, glasstop cooktop and refrigerator. Large primary suite with tray ceiling, light and bright sitting room off the bedroom overlooking the private courtyard and large walk-in closet with custom built closet shelving. Designer window treatments in the family room and dining area to convey. Upgraded primary bath with walk-in L-shaped shower. Huge laundry room with an abundance of cabinetry. Hurry, these one story homes don't come up often! Clubhouse, pool, fitness center and minutes from Blythe Landing, Birkdale Village, I-77 and more

