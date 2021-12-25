Come and enjoy resort style living in one of the areas premier 55 and older communities. This split bedroom open floor plan offers the most efficient use of space while providing all the creature comforts that make life so exciting and fun. The open floor plan provides a Kitchen (with Island ) wonderful granite counter tops, gas cook top and built in oven, which is adjacent to the family room, and dining area which overlooks the spacious patio and flower garden. You can enjoy the total privacy of your own peaceful space. Need office space, this home offers a flex room which could be an office, or an extra bed room area for an overnight guest. Just a short distance down the hallway is the foyer into the oversized Primary Bedroom with a tray ceiling, and an amazing bath with walk in shower, double vanities, and large walk in closet. All of this and with la two car attached garage. Enjoy the pool, play pickle ball, or take a serene walk through the neighborhood. All this can be yours
2 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $463,000
