Now Selling!!! The Courtyards at Eastfield Farm will feature 70 beautifully designed, luxury ranch homes in a 55+ active adult Epcon Community. Located in highly desirable Huntersville, North Carolina. Nestled in a scenic location off Eastfield Road, minutes from access to I-485 and I-77, 13 miles from gorgeous Lake Norman, and 15 miles from all Uptown Charlotte has to offer. Homeowners will enjoy private amenities, including the grand clubhouse, fitness center, saltwater swimming pool and sun deck. Epcon provides the allure of low maintenance living along with uniquely designed floor plans surrounding their signature private garden courtyards. This is a to be built home opportunity, photos are representative, not of actual home.
2 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $527,300
Related to this story
Most Popular
I was driving over my favorite spot on my favorite bridge at my favorite time of day, heading into the heart of one of my favorite towns, Moor…
- Updated
The Mooresville Police Department arrested two people and a warrant was issued for a juvenile in connection with the shooting death of a man at Magla Park.
- Updated
The Mooresville Police Department identified the man killed in Magla Park on Wednesday as Jacob Dean Koury, 23, of Cornelius.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 5-11. Li…
While much of the nation pushes toward resuming normal operations, local healthcare leaders are joining together to make a plea: This pandemic…
- Updated
Kimberly Morse was rewarded by the American Red Cross for saving the life of a Lake Norman High School student three years ago.
The Mooresville Golf Club Championship was held last weekend.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 28-Aug. 4. For more information regarding specific plo…
One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night at Magla Park, according to the town of Mooresville.
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 1-7.