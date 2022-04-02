2 Bedroom Home in Iron Station - $2,800

Welcome to The Farm at Ingleside! This brand new Ranch home exhibits a welcoming, open split floor plan. Crown Molding, Revwood Flooring and Granite countertops throughout. Gas Fireplace in the living room! Spacious kitchen hosts stainless steel appliances, subway backsplash, substantial island with custom lighting, walk-in pantry and gas stove. Sizable dining room located just off the kitchen makes way to the covered rear patio, or relax on the covered front porch! Luxurious, Private Primary Suite includes Dual Sinks, large glass/tile shower and walk-in closet! Second bedroom with adjacent full bath. Separate office with french doors and closet space, which could also be used as a third bedroom. Finished 2 car garage. Landscaping, Washer & Dryer included. Neighborhood offered amenities: Fitness center, playground, outdoor pool, and walking trails. Conveniently located just minutes from Lake Norman and Denver's Waterside Crossing with nearby shops and restaurants. Near Highway 16!