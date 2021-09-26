 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $1,749,900

2 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $1,749,900

2 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $1,749,900

This cute bungalow is located in a neighborhood on a quiet cul-de-sac street. Great location, just minutes from the revitalized downtown Kannapolis area. New flooring and and lots of updates in this 2 bedroom 1 bath home with a private setting, great investment property or starter home. Bring your buyers that will love it !!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics