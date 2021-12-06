 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $125,000

2 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $125,000

2 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $125,000

Charming 2 bedroom brick ranch only a short distance from downtown Kannapolis and NC Research Park, the new Cannon Ballers Stadium, restaurants, brewery and all that downtown Kannapolis has to offer!. Home is nestled at the end of a quiet street. Stainless Steel appliances in kitchen including the refrigerator. Washer & Dryer Convey. Home is being sold "As - Is".

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $37,000

1 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $37,000

GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR INVESTORS!! Well priced 1 (or 2) bedroom 1 bath home in Salisbury. This home offers spacious rooms, kitchen with breakfa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics