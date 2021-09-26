 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $129,900

2 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $129,900

2 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $129,900

***CALLING ALL INVESTORS AND BUYERS WITH A VISION*** This cute home being sold "AS IS" is for you! Unpermitted addition adds an extra 108 sqft and 2nd bathroom. With the right owner, this property's potential is endless. CASH BUYERS ONLY.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics