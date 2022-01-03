2 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $150,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The man was arrested on Christmas Eve after he was discharged from a local hospital. According to a police report, a doctor said the man was coherent and capable of walking and standing when he was discharged, but that he was "playing games" when he refused to get out of bed.
Mooresville’s Keshaun Black was dreaming of going to Oregon to continue his athletic career in track and field.
- Updated
NEW YORK (AP) — A lawsuit by an American who claims Prince Andrew sexually abused her when she was 17 might have to be thrown out because she no longer lives in the U.S., lawyers for the Prince said in a court filing Tuesday.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 23-29. L…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 16-22. L…
A local automotive dealership handed out nearly $25,000 to three Mooresville agencies.
Virginia State Police have released more details on a Christmas Eve crash in Nelson County that led to the death of an 8-year-old girl.
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food stand inspections in Iredell County, Dec. 19-25.
- Updated
The Mooresville Blue Devils boys basketball team did not allow the 4A school to leave North Iredell High School on Thursday night empty-handed…
- Updated
The tornadoes that ravaged Kentucky on Dec. 10 came unexpectedly, leaving many unprepared for the storm itself and the devastation that followed.