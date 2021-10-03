2 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $180,000

Bungalow Cottage within walking distance to the baseball stadium, shops and restaurants in newly renovated Kannapolis. Enjoy time outside on the rocking chair front porch. Original hardwood floors throughout the spacious living room and both bedrooms. Breakfast nook for enjoying coffee and home cooked meals. The kitchen is huge and has room for an island or additional cabinetry if desired. NEW roof in 2021 and NEW Gas pack with gas heat and central air installed in Dec 2020. All appliances convey. The library, Village Park and the greenway are also within walking distance. Great storage space in the detached garage. Showings begin Sunday, Oct 3rd.