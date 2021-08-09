 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $189,900

Welcome home to this charming bungalow with craftsman style influence throughout! Located minutes from the new Cannon Ballers Stadium, and beautiful downtown Kannapolis, you will be thrilled with all this house has to offer, starting with a large rocking chair ready front porch! Beautifully refinished hardwood floors, coffered ceilings, and excessive moulding throughout make this home so special. Two spacious bedrooms with plenty of natural sunlight. The oversized three car garage is a car lovers dream, perfect for a collector! Workshop space and a rolling door on both sides of the first bay allowing for maximum flexibility, and the fully fenced in backyard is just waiting for a vegetable garden. The back deck is perfect for entertaining! This home won't last long!

