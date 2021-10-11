 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $199,995

This lovely Fully renovated home contain, new carpet and new appliances. Fully renovated and glassed in front and back porch. Zoned OI, Office Industrial and Residential provides this property the flexibility of converting to an office space or residential use. Conveniently located near downtown Kannapolis with quick access to I-85, this home is a must see.

