2 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $200,000

Cute 1950s brick home on peaceful road close to up-and-coming Downtown Kannapolis. Almost a full acre lot with lots of mature trees. Large patio off back of home with lovely view of property. Two living spaces with a formal living area plus separate den. Two bedrooms with one full and one half bath. Natural driveway leads to two-car garage area (no doors) in backyard. Enclosed porch with built-ins and private entrance offers ideal space for home office. Large unfinished basement has plenty of space for a workshop or lots of storage.