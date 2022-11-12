 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $275,000

2 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $275,000

This cute, well-maintained practically new home is move-in ready. Kitchen has lots of storage and has a beautiful island for extra counter space. Two bedrooms and an additional room that can be used as an office, workout room or as needed. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. The crawl space has been upgraded with a professional dehumidifing system and insulation. This system has proved to save on energy costs and is an extra not found in many homes. (Specific details are attached.) Located on a quiet street, set back off the road with a great front porch and a quaint private back deck.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular