This cute, well-maintained practically new home is move-in ready. Kitchen has lots of storage and has a beautiful island for extra counter space. Two bedrooms and an additional room that can be used as an office, workout room or as needed. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. The crawl space has been upgraded with a professional dehumidifing system and insulation. This system has proved to save on energy costs and is an extra not found in many homes. (Specific details are attached.) Located on a quiet street, set back off the road with a great front porch and a quaint private back deck.
2 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $275,000
