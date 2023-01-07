2 Bedroom Home in Lincolnton - $1,400

Available 1/10/2023. 16 Month or longer lease is required for this rate. Shorter term options available for additional fees. Welcome home to this BRAND NEW 2 Bedroom, 1 bath duplex in a super convenient location. Stained concrete floors, granite countertops in the kitchen and bath. Spacious Bedrooms with oversized closets. Pantry and Linen closets. Large laundry room. The back patio offers great privacy. 10 minutes to downtown Lincolnton or Atrium hospital. 10 minutes to Denver. 10 minutes to Sherrills Ford. 30 minutes to Hickory and 35 minutes to Uptown Charlotte. North Lincoln Schools. Please check our website, under the Lease tab, to see if a property is still available as well as review our requirements to see if we are a good “Fit”. A credit and criminal background check are a part of the application process. $100 application fee per adult, 18+. Small pet ok with a non-refundable $500 annual pet fee two max under 45 lbs). Spectrum - High Speed Internet Available