2 Bedroom Home in Lincolnton - $1,500

Available November 5, 2022. Welcome home to this BRAND NEW 2 Bedroom, 1 bath duplex in a super convenient location. LVP flooring, granite countertops in the kitchen and bath. Spacious Bedrooms with oversized closets. Pantry and Linen closets. Large laundry room. SPECTRUM INTERNET will be available. The back patio offers great privacy. 10 minutes to downtown Lincolnton or Atrium hospital. 10 min to Denver. 10 minutes to Sherrills Ford. 30 minutes to Hickory and 35 minutes to Uptown Charlotte. North Lincoln Schools. Pics may not be of exact unit available. To save time please check our website, under the Lease tab, to see if a property is still available as well as review our policies and our requirements there to see if we are a good “Fit”. A credit/criminal background check are a part of the application process. $100 application fee per adult, 18+. Small pet ok with a non-refundable $500 pet fee (one pet max). Review requirements and rental policies before submitting an inquiry.