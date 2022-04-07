2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,095

CUTE 2Br./2Ba. home in Mooresville in no HOA neighborhood. Freshly done and move in ready, this won't last long! AC is window units. Washer and dryer for convenience only, landlord may not repair or replace. No cats, owner will consider one dog under 50lbs. Lease term is month to month with sixty day notice required. Shed is currently not for tenant use. There is a mandatory $25/mo. Resident Benefit Package that offers many great benefits (air filter delivery service, 24/7 maintenance, credit building, rewards program, utility connection concierge and more!)