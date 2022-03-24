2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,350

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mooresville townhome for rent...Don't miss this rental! 2 bedroom/ 1.5 bath townhome located in Brookhaven. The kitchen and bathrooms have granite counter tops, and engineered flooring & carpet. The community offers a pool, gazebo, walking trails, and a basketball court. Close to I-77, shopping, schools, hospitals, Lowes headquarters, and entertainment. No pets, no smoking. 650+ credit score and 3.5x income of rent rate. $75 application fee for adults over 18. 704-663-0990 www.mooresvillerealty.com To make an appointment call Tenant Turner at 252-888-6994.

