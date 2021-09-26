2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $128,900

INVESTOR SPECIAL! 2 bedroom 1 bath home. If you are looking for an investment opportunity with a tenant in place then look no further. Current lease expires 6/17/22. Home currently rents for $800. per month. Home is being sold as is. Seller will make no repairs. Seller has never lived in the home; it is investment rental property. PHOTOS ARE REPRESENTITIVE OF WHEN THE HOME HAD COSMETIC MAKE OVER BACK IN 2017 PRIOR TO CURRENT TENANT MOVING IN. Home has large kitchen two non-working fireplaces and sits on a level .59 acre lot. Home is within walking distance to Park View Elementary school and downtown Mooresville. Home is now in need of some TLC according to sellers. According to last seller of the home, the roof was installed in approx. Spring of 2020 which is prior to current owner taking possession on June 17,2020. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANT. LISTING AGENT HAS NEVER BEEN IN THIS HOME. Call Debi Hepfer Lake Norman Realty for more information 704.905.1100