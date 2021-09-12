Move-In-Ready! Come see this charming two bedroom, one full bath situated on a picturesque cleared lot. It boasts a partially covered front and full covered side porch. The backyard includes a large 12 x 16 storage building that can be used as a workshop. This property has been zoned Residential-Mixed-Use. Conveniently located near restaurants and surrounding businesses. Upgrades include HVAC (2018), new roof (2021), New laminate flooring throughout, tile flooring in bath. Fresh neutral paint throughout. Inspections are welcome, however the property is being sold AS-IS. Owner is a North Carolina Real Estate Broker.
2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $135,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Mooresville man died Monday after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 77 near the 40 mile marker.
- Updated
A third person has been charged in connection with the death of a Cornelius man at a Mooresville park.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 2-8. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
- Updated
According to 2020 U.S. Census data, Mooresville’s population has grown by more than 50 percent in the last 10 years, causing the town’s four v…
- Updated
A 25-year-old Mooresville man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night on Shearers Road.
At 3 p.m. Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to offer North Carolinians an update on the state's progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 19-25. L…
- Updated
After numerous schools were forced to go virtual over the last two weeks, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education responded Monday night by voting to tighten the mask requirement.
- Updated
With homemade cards and signs, students at Rocky River Elementary lined the school’s campus Friday during a Patriot Day parade held to honor f…
- Updated
The 85th Iredell County Agricultural Fair kicked off Friday night with fanfare, excitement and crowds streaming in through the gates.