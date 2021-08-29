 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $140,000

2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $140,000

2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $140,000

Move-In-Ready! Come see this charming two bedroom, one full bath situated on a picturesque cleared lot. It boasts a partially covered front and full covered side porch. The backyard includes a large 12 x 16 storage building that can be used as a workshop. This property has been zoned Residential-Mixed-Use. Conveniently located near restaurants and surrounding businesses. Upgrades include HVAC (2018), new roof (2021), New laminate flooring throughout, tile flooring in bath. Fresh neutral paint throughout. Inspections are welcome, however the property is being sold AS-IS. Owner is a North Carolina Real Estate Broker.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Oregon county asks for morgue truck as COVID fatalities rise
Govt-and-politics

Oregon county asks for morgue truck as COVID fatalities rise

  • Updated

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Noting that the COVID delta variant “is spreading like wildfire among the unvaccinated in our community," the leaders of an Oregon coastal county said Friday they no longer have capacity to store the bodies of those who have died and are asking the state for a refrigerated morgue truck.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics