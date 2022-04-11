 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $275,000

2br / 2ba – 1240 sqft on 1 Floor GOLF COURSE CONDO near Lake Norman Living! All on 1st Floor (no Stairs) NEWLY RENOVATED April 2022 - New HVAC, Floors, Paint, Appliances and Electrical. This unit offers a unique community tucked away in a convenient location in the heart of the most popular shopping and dining venues in town. Were conveniently located near Interstate 77 and exit 35 (Williamson Road ) This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1st Floor Condo. Features - 1240 square feet all on 1 floor - Gray Cabinets - Calcutta marble-look countertops - Luxury Vinyl Plank “wood” looking flooring - Stainless Dishwasher, range, refrigerator, and microwave included! - Washer and dryer included - Under-stair storage - Spacious rooms - Two full bedrooms, Primary Bedroom has bathroom. Community Amenities - Easy access to I-77 - Dogs Permitted - Community central pool We are a pet-friendly community! - Breed restrictions apply. A must see for Lake Norman Living..

