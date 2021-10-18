Completely Renovated in 2016 - roof, hvac, windows, water heater, water pump, kitchen shaker cabinets and stainless appliances. This home was also just given a fresh coat of paint and professionally cleaned for the next owner! Home being used as 3 bdrms/3 bths with easy expansion into attic. Huge two car detached garage with storage. Bedroom and full bath on main level. Master has large walk in closet. One mile to Davidson. Mooresville taxes and schools. There is an option to hook into the town of Davidson water and sewer. Projector, projector screen and Maytag washer and dryer all convey! This one is a must see!
2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $299,000
