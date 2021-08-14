LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Stunning, move-in ready townhouse in the desirable Morrison Plantation Neighborhood! Freshly painted and professionally cleaned. Practically new construction and well kept. HOA includes the well manicured yard and beautiful aesthetics of the neighborhood. Quiet/private street with very close proximity to all the action of the YMCA, restaurants, shops, and grocery store. Also very close to the major highways of 77 and I40. Exquisite farm house style townhouse with no needed updates or maintenance. Home features an oversized one-car garage with large den/living space in the basement. Kitchen features modern white cabinets, tile backsplash, and luxurious quartz countertops. Stainless steel appliances included! (Fridge-stainless steel; Washer and Dryer-White, Convey). Upstairs includes two large rooms, each with their own private bath. This is a perfect first home! Come see for yourself!
2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $300,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One man is dead after a shooting at Magla Park on Wednesday night, according to the town of Mooresville.
- Updated
Mooresville Graded School District Superintendent Stephen Mauney addressed mounting COVID-19 concerns during a highly-charged Board of Educati…
One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night at Magla Park, according to the town of Mooresville.
- Updated
A passenger in a vehicle involved in a crash Thursday near Mooresville is believed to have died as a result of a medical condition, the North …
A Mooresville man is facing a dozen counts of identity theft.
- Updated
The Mooresville Police Department identified the man killed in Magla Park on Wednesday as Jacob Dean Koury, 23, of Cornelius.
Space Galore! Expect to be impressed with this very nice and roomy 4 bedroom home on over an acre on low traffic street next to cul du sac loc…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 5-11. Li…
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a voluntary annexation and utility extension request for Queens Landing,…