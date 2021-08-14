2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $300,000

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Stunning, move-in ready townhouse in the desirable Morrison Plantation Neighborhood! Freshly painted and professionally cleaned. Practically new construction and well kept. HOA includes the well manicured yard and beautiful aesthetics of the neighborhood. Quiet/private street with very close proximity to all the action of the YMCA, restaurants, shops, and grocery store. Also very close to the major highways of 77 and I40. Exquisite farm house style townhouse with no needed updates or maintenance. Home features an oversized one-car garage with large den/living space in the basement. Kitchen features modern white cabinets, tile backsplash, and luxurious quartz countertops. Stainless steel appliances included! (Fridge-stainless steel; Washer and Dryer-White, Convey). Upstairs includes two large rooms, each with their own private bath. This is a perfect first home! Come see for yourself!