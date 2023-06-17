A thoughtfully designed ranch floorplan is a perfect fit if you’re looking for the ease of 1-level living. Step in from the rocking chair front porch to a large open foyer where a bedroom, a French door flex bedroom/office & full bath are located near the front of the home. Continue in to wide open great room & a huge island kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplash, a pantry & cabinet space galore! A sunlit dining area off the kitchen is an inviting space to enjoy meals. Out back is a cobblestone patio w/ natural gas hookup for grilling. You’ll fall in love with the massive primary suite w/ its own separate living/office space (or a handy temp nursery). Primary bath features large 2-headed walk-in shower, double vanity. Separate laundry room & drop zone leads to 2 car garage with fantastic workbench. 3 minute walk to pool! Minutes to Lowe’s HQ & hospitals *** SELLER IS OFFERING up to $5,000 at closing towards identified buyer renovation project(s)***