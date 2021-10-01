2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $659,900

Rare opportunity to get that perfect lake cottage or build your dream house on Lake Norman! Situated on .65 waterfront acres and complete with a personal dock, you will enjoy endless hours out on the water or admiring the view from your large deck. The home features open living space, an updated kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths & a wall of windows showing off the view. Walk to Lakeshore Elementary & Middle School and just minutes from many shopping & dining options.