 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $725,000

2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $725,000

2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $725,000

Waterfront property has amazing views and the deepest water in the cove! This manufactured doublewide has an open floor plan and newly updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and butcher block counter tops. The primary bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and a walk-in closet. Enjoy the flat .67 acre lot with dock house, dock/pier and 600 sqft shed. You're sure to love the waterfront atmosphere!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics