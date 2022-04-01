Welcome to the cutest Lake Norman water front Bungalow in Commodore Peninsula! This two bedroom, two bathroom home is located just a few miles off of Brawley School Road and has no HOA. The home features an updated kitchen that over looks the family room. Carpet in both bedrooms is newer and the primary bathroom was recently renovated! Flex space at the front of home could easily be made into third bedroom or office! The large backyard includes a wrap around deck with a gazebo, fire pit and dock to soak in all the beautiful Lake Norman views. Home is located just around the corner from Stutts Marina! The home is being sold AS-IS and currently is tenant occupied. Professional Photos will be done on 03/21.
2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $725,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
As they had done for most of their adult life, Daniel Whitener, along with his sister Ashley Eggert, were preparing for another day at Pie In …
Recent reports from some large U.S. cities indicate dogs are getting sick or dying from a disease normally associated with rats: leptospirosis.
SYLVA — Authorities in North Carolina said two boys are dead after a shooting over the weekend.
One of the southeast’s largest car shows from 2021 is back this year.
Trinity Baptist Church in Mooresville has hired Terry Lyons as its first director of preschool and children’s ministry. She will lead all aspe…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 13-19. For more information regarding specific plots …
The United Way of Iredell County has a new home.
Two suspected men returned to retrieve stolen power tools they had hidden, but what they found were felony charges, according to authorities.
Tyre Sampson, 14, was 6 feet, 5 inches tall and over 300 pounds. Lawyers for his family want to know if the park was negligent in allowing someone his size on the ride.
The seat of a teen who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week was still locked, according to an accident report.