2 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $850,000

The home on the lake you've been waiting for! Welcome to your new oasis with NO HOA. Being situated on just under an acre of waterfront property that overlooks a quiet and peaceful cove of Lake Norman, leaves plenty of opportunity for outdoor living space. Entering the home, you will be greeted by tons of natural light entering in from the living room windows, and an extra piece of history with the stone work on the floor and fireplace having come from the property itself while the home was being built. The living room will greet you with tall ceilings, that unique fireplace and floor to ceiling windows welcoming you to the deck attached so you can sip your morning coffee while overlooking the water. Two large bedrooms upstairs, and then downstairs is completely up to your imagination! Featuring a walk-out basement with a bedroom and bathroom, this could be an income generating property. WH and HVAC replaced in the last few years, and newly double roofed with metal and shingles.