This is a wonderful 2 bed, 2 bath 1 story home at Imagery on Mountain Isle Lake that is just waiting for you. This home has an open floor plan and large kitchen island that is perfect for eating at. The primary bathroom hosts dual sinks and a large sit-down shower. Enjoy your days or evening relaxing in your screened in back porch. But before you relax, take advantage of the community pool, pickleball courts, tennis courts, walking trails and more. Close to plenty of shopping , restaurants and 485. Owners never occupied the house, it was used for their mother. Buyers terminated prior to any inspections or appraisals for personal reasons.
2 Bedroom Home in Mount Holly - $430,000
