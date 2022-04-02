MOVE-IN READY and available for a QUICK CLOSE! Enjoy Resort-style living at its finest in your "better than new" home on a CUL-DE-SAC in the highly desirable 55+ community of Imagery on Mountain Island Lake! The builder no longer offers this adorable Bedford model that features 2 beds/2 baths, FLEX ROOM, HUGE Kitchen island w/ quartz counters and an eat-in bar w/white Kitchen cabinets. HARDWOOD floors, custom blinds & addl floored storage above Garage, in addition to a breakfast/dining area that overlooks a large extended great room. Large Primary Ensuite features TILED walk-in shower & double vanities! Brand new extended STAMPED CONCRETE PATIO off your private screened lanai. Conveniently located just a short walk to the amenities and the gorgeous views of the lake! Community features include:lawn care, outdoor pool, walking trails, pocket parks, community beach, dog park, tennis/pickleball courts, fitness center, library, art studio, yoga studio & more! Move in NOW with no construction delays!
2 Bedroom Home in Mount Holly - $447,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
As they had done for most of their adult life, Daniel Whitener, along with his sister Ashley Eggert, were preparing for another day at Pie In …
Recent reports from some large U.S. cities indicate dogs are getting sick or dying from a disease normally associated with rats: leptospirosis.
One of the southeast’s largest car shows from 2021 is back this year.
SYLVA — Authorities in North Carolina said two boys are dead after a shooting over the weekend.
Trinity Baptist Church in Mooresville has hired Terry Lyons as its first director of preschool and children’s ministry. She will lead all aspe…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 13-19. For more information regarding specific plots …
Two suspected men returned to retrieve stolen power tools they had hidden, but what they found were felony charges, according to authorities.
A Mooresville man was charged with using a woman’s debit card to make unauthorized purchases.
The seat of a teen who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week was still locked, according to an accident report.
Jada Pinkett Smith found her struggle with hair loss at the center of an unexpected controversy at the Oscars, after her husband Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock in response to a joke he made about her shaved head.