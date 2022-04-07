2 Bedroom Home in Newton - $1,200

Brick RANCH home that sits on just under an acre lot in Catawba County! The floor plan has an open Great Room with fireplace and built-in for added storage, bright Dining area, Laundry Closet and an open Kitchen with lots of cabinet storage and stainless appliances. There are 2 Bedrooms and a Full Bathroom with a shower and one sink vanity. You will enjoy a Front Covered Porch, Rear Patio, Lush Landscaping and Storage Shed. Ample parking with the 1-Car Carport and driveway that will accommodate two vehicles. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn maintenance and garbage pickup. No Smoking and absolutely No Pets are allowed. This property can be available one week from an approved application.