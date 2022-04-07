Quaint 1925 Farmhouse that sits on just over 1 acre in Catawba County! Recent updates include new carpet, fresh paint and a new refrigerator. The galley style Kitchen with white appliances is open to the Dining and Living areas. There are 2 Bedrooms that share a Full Bathroom and a large Utility Room with Laundry hookups. Upstairs is unfinished attic space for storage. Enjoy the Front Covered Porch and ample parking in the gravel driveway. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, garbage pickup and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and absolutely No Pets are allowed. This property can be available one week from an approved application.
2 Bedroom Home in Newton - $1,200
