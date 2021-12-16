2 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $100,000

Newly remodeled home just a short distance from downtown Salisbury, NC! From top to bottom this home features new elements that include: new flooring (LVP in living areas and carpet in bedrooms), fresh paint, new light fixtures, new windows, new bathroom features and plumbing, new kitchen with cabinets and granite counter tops, new water heater, and more! There is a front porch which welcomes you into the living room with a fireplace and mantel. Two bedrooms, one being the larger primary bedroom with a fireplace and mantel, share access to the full hall bathroom with updated features. The large flat lot has a storage shed on the property.