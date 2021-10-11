2 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $134,900

~BACK ON MARKET~ Full brick ranch w/full unfinished basement on quite street in convenient Eaman Park location.Home features a very large family room & kitchen, original wood floors, concrete drive with more than ample parking plus a drive under garage! Full unfinished basement has the laundry room & a unfinished bathroom. Large lot for the kids & furry friends to play.Walking distance to community pool & close to restaurants,shopping,& I-85.Roof 2015,HVAC 2016. Looking for a home to make your own or a fixer upper, here is one to consider. With some love this one could be a gem :)