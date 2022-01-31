 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $145,000

2 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $145,000

2 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $145,000

Characterized by its lovely charm, this two bedroom, two bath ranch is not to be missed. This recently updated beauty features hardwood floors in main living areas and bedrooms, granite countertops, coffered ceilings in dining area and fresh, neutral paint throughout. Unfinished basement provides plenty of storage. Large, flat, fully fenced backyard is home to a lovely patio area for entertaining. Perfectly situated within minutes of downtown Salisbury, shopping and I-85. HIGHEST AND BEST OFFERS BY SUNDAY, JANUARY 30TH @ 6:00 PM

Volunteers remove unusual piece of debris from Pisgah National Forest
Local News

Volunteers remove unusual piece of debris from Pisgah National Forest

  • Updated

A group of volunteers dedicated their Saturday afternoon to an unusual clean-up in the Pisgah National Forest on Jan. 15. Organized by Wild South, a Spruce Pine-based nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving publicly-owned land in the southern Appalachians, removed a Volkswagen bus that had been sitting in a ravine near Table Rock Road for more than 40 years.

