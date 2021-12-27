 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $149,900

This one level Condo is located close to I-85, Shopping, Medical, VA . Located in the Fulton Heights neighborhood, Littletowne Condominiums are well maintained and energy efficient. This home has been totally renovated with new paint, flooring, smooth ceilings, LVT in kitchen and baths. Refrigerator available for purchase. New Dishwasher. Private Patio area with storage building. Owners Assessment of $50 per month for paving of parking lot until May 2022. Transfer fee of $200 to Buyers.

