2 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $155,000

Adorable 2 Bed 2 Bath home just outside of the Salisbury City limits waiting for you to come make it your own! Walk in to the open living and dining area with large windows for plenty of natural light. Galley style kitchen with seperate breakfast area. Sunporch serves as a laundry area and dropzone! The charming hardwood floors throughout this home are just begging to be refreshed and brought back to their former glory. Deck overlooks large backyard with a fenced in area. With some paint and a few updates this home could be beautiful! Priced to sell. (Listing Agent is related to seller).