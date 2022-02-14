Wow! Wow! Wow! Looking for a completely remodeled brick home with rental potential? This home is the one for you! Located off Statesville Blvd, this home is located close to I-85, restaurants, hospitals and shopping! Walk into your new 2 BR 1 Bath home that offers an open floor plan with new plumbing, electrical, HVAC, lighting, doors, energy efficient windows, insulation, garage door, gutters - roof is 3 yrs old and water heater is 2 years old! Hardwoods have been refinished - new chef's kitchen with new cabinetry, granite counters and new stainless appliances! Bath is completely remodeled with new shower, cabinetry and fixtures! FP is piped for gas but can be used as wood burning. All you have to do is move in and enjoy your wonderful new home! Plus - there is a detached garage apartment that has been rented in the past for $500/month - live in one and rent the other for income! Book your showing today!! Don't miss out on what this home has to offer!
2 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $235,000
