Coming Soon 12/9/21! Wonderful opportunity to live in this 55+ community located just minutes from downtown Salisbury. The kitchen offers SS appliances, custom cabinets, tile backsplash, granite countertops, and an open design with a bar. A refrigerator is included. Cozy enclosed sunroom to enjoy your morning coffee. Trey ceilings in the Living room and primary suite add style. The Primary suite offers a huge walk-in closet and bath with a walk-in whirlpool handicap tub. Huge space with fixed stairs over the garage for tons of storage or finishing, accessed from the garage. This home's added feature is the corner lot with green common space across and beside the home for additional privacy. This is a 55+ community however, they allow 20% of the owners less than 55, and they currently have availability according to HOA reps however, all residence must be over 18. Showing begin 12/9/21. Don't miss this one!!
2 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $298,000
