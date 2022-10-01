2 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $385,000

Welcome to the popular 55+ neighborhood, The Gables at Kepley Farm, which is a great community with a very active clubhouse with scheduled events; Covered front porch; Entry Foyer opens to the Dining Room and Living Room; Kitchen with granite counters, soft close cabs/drawers, stainless appliances, a double stainless steel sink and a walk-in pantry with shelves and a laundry fold; Living Room with a tray ceiling, recessed lites, a gas logs fireplace and custom built shelves/cabinets on both sides of the fireplace; Sunroom chair railing and French doors to the rear patio; Master Bedroom with a tray ceiling, carpeting and a ceiling litefan; Master Bathroom with a double sink/vanity, walk-in shower and a walk-in closet with organizers; 2nd Bedroom with carpeting and a closet; Main Bathroom w/a tub shower, hurricane window; Unfinished, insulated 2nd floor has approx 325 sqft of finishable space; LVP flooring; Irrigation system; Tankless water heater; Garage has finished/painted sheetrock;