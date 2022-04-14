2 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $54,900

This is a great investment property or primary home for the fixer uppers! Home has been completely gutted. Has newer windows and roof but the inside is a blank canvas for your ideas! Private 2+ acre lot with mature trees. Carport and 2 outbuildings. Carson High school district (to be verified by buyer) Home is accessed through a recorded right of way. No power is currently on at the property. Being sold as-is. CASH only.