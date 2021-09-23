2 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $70,000

2 bedroom / 1 bathroom brick ranch in Salisbury. The home features hardwood floors, spacious living room with fireplace, a formal dining area, and kitchen open to den. Unfinished partial basement with exterior entry. Sunroom off of kitchen. Patio at basement entry. HUD case 387-142853. Sold (IE) FHA insurable w/ repair escrow, subject to buyer appraisal. Property owned by US Dept. of Housing and Urban Development. Sold AS/IS without repairs or warranties. Seller, its agents &/or assigns make no representations or warranties as to property condition. Pre-1978 properties includes Lead Based Paint Addendum. Buyer & their agent to verify all information including schools, HLA, & all systems. Seller may contribute up to 3% for buyer’s closing if requested at the time of bid submission . EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY.