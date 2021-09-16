2 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $79,900

2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Condo is ready for you! Wiltshire Village is such a great community with convenient location to local businesses, hospitals, shopping, and dining. In addition to the master insurance policy the monthly HOA dues cover exterior building maintenance, water, sewage, tennis courts, in-ground pool, lawn maintenance, and trash pick up. So much convenience tucked away in this community just off of Statesville Blvd. See media / attachments for all amenities that are covered with the monthly dues. Walk out to the private patio and storage area on back of unit. Take a look today!